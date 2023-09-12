Brutal News For Jets…Aaron Rodgers Tears Achilles Tendon

(Associated Press) – A person familiar with the diagnosis says New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a torn left tendon.

He likely will miss the rest of the season.

An MRI on Tuesday confirmed the four-time NFL MVP’s injury, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce it.

Coach Robert Saleh was scheduled to speak to reporters on a video call later Tuesday.

NFL Network first reported Rodgers tore the Achilles tendon.

The 39-year-old quarterback was injured on his fourth regular-season snap in a Jets uniform.

Zach Wilson replaced him in Monday night’s game.

The third-year quarterback will start for the Jets on Sunday at Dallas and the foreseeable future.