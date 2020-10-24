Buckeyes Beat Nebraska In Pandemic Season Opener
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields drops back to pass against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Nebraska 52-17. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
It wasn’t perfect, but yet still impressive in a few ways as the Ohio State Buckeyes, playing their first game of the 2020 pandemic season and their first game since a playoff loss to Clemson, beat Nebraska 52–17 in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
Quarterback Justin Fields showed why he is a Heisman Trophy candidate and a Top 5 NFL prospect, as he completed 20 of 21 passes for 276 yards and 2 touchdowns without an interception. He also rushed 15 times for 54yards and one score.
Fields had a couple of favorite targets, hooking up with wide receiver Garrett Wilson 7 times for 129 yards and a touchdown, while also completing 6 passes to Chris Olave for 104 yards. Olave had to leave the game with a possible concussion, his status will be updated at a later time.
Running back Master Teague rushed for 41 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win, and defensive back Sevyn Banks returned a fumble 55 yards for a touchdown on defense.
Next week Ohio State will play at Penn State, kick off is set for 7:30pm right here on NEWS-TALK 1480 WHBC.