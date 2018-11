Ohio State running back Mike Weber, right, and quarterback Dwayne Haskins celebrate Weber's touchdown against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

As the Ohio State defense continues to struggle, the Buckeyes offense produced just enough offense for a home win over Nebraska Saturday for a 36-31 win.

OSU improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Big Ten East, a game behind Michigan.

Next up for the Scarlet and Gray, a road trip to East Lansing, Michigan on Saturday to face the Spartans from Michigan St.

The kickoff has been announced for 12pm.