Buckeyes Beat Rutgers, Stay Undefeated
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Number #3 ranked Ohio State improved to (3-0) on the season as quarterback Justin Fields led the Buckeyes to a 49-27 win over Rutgers.
Fields completed 24 of 28 passes for 314 yards and 5 touchdowns. and also rushed for 1 td. For the third straight game he did not throw and interception or fumble.
For the second straight week wide receiver Chris Olave caught 2 touchdown passes, while fellow wide out Garrett Wilson reached the end zone once, catching 6 passes from Fields for 104 yards. For Wilson, he now has gone over the century mark in all 3 games this season.
Master Teague rushed for 60 yards and 1 score on the night.
Next up for the Buckeyes, a road game at Maryland next Saturday. Kick off on 1480 WHBC is set for 3:30pm.