Buckeyes Beat Wildcats Win Big Ten Title
By Kenny Roda
|
Dec 2, 2018 @ 12:45 AM
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws as Northwestern defensive back Alonzo Mayo (10) defends during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Dwayne Haskins threw for a Big Ten title game record 499 yards and 5 touchdowns to lead Ohio State to a 45-24 win over Northwestern.

Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes improved to 12-1 on the season and will now await the College Football Playoff committee’s decision on Sunday to see which 4 teams are given the opportunity to play for a National Championship.

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, left, celebrate early Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, after defeating Northwestern 45-24 in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Should OSU be left out of the College Football Playoffs for the second year in a row, they would end up going to the Rose Bowl to play the Washington Huskies.

 

