Buckeyes Blast Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates scoring a touchdown with C.J. Stroud #7 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
One week of rest did wonders for Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud’s shoulder, as he returned to start at Rutgers on Saturday and threw for 330 yards with a career high 5 touchdowns and no interceptions in the Buckeyes convincing 52–13 win over the Scarlet Knights.
With the victory, 11th ranked Ohio State improved to (4-1) overall and (2-0) in the Big 10 East.
Wide receiver Chris Olave also enjoyed a big day, catching 5 passes from Stroud for 119 yards and a pair touchdowns.
With those 2 td grabs, Olave ties former OSU wide receiver Chris Carter for 3rd place all-time in touchdown catches at Ohio State with 27. He trails only David Boston(34) and former Massillon Tiger wide out Devin Smith(30).
The Buckeyes much maligned defense forced 3 interceptions, including a “Pick 6” from Denzel Burke and stopped the Scarlet Knights 4 times on 4th down.
Next up for OSU, a home game Saturday, October 9th at 12 PM against Maryland.