Buckeyes Bosa Has Surgery

(official story from ohiostatebuckeyes.com)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Junior defensive end Nick Bosa, Ohio State’s 2017 All-American and the reigning Big Ten Conference defensive lineman of the year, had surgery today (Thursday, Sept. 20) to repair a core muscle injury and no timetable has been set for his return. He sustained the injury Saturday during the Buckeyes’ 40-28 victory over No. 15 TCU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Bosa had been playing as well as anyone in the country this season. His 6.0 tackles-for-loss, totaling 43 yards, ranked 10th nationally and were accumulated in only about three halves of football so far. His four quarterback sacks – third-most nationally – included a strip sack of TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson that resulted in a fumble and an Ohio State touchdown in the hard-fought win.

From Fort Lauderdale, Fla, and St. Thomas Aquinas High School, the 6-4, 263-pound Bosa had tied his career high in tackles – five – in two of the three games this season, and he is the Buckeyes’ leading tackler with 14. His two fumble recoveries included one he recovered for a touchdown against Oregon State.

Bosa has played in 30 games during his Ohio State career. His eye-popping statistics are remarkably similar to his brother Joey’s stats through 30 games … with one notable exception. Consider that through 30 games:

• Joey had 34.5 tackles for loss and Nick has 29.0;

• Joey had 21.0 quarterback sacks and Nick has 17.5;

• Joey had two fumble recoveries and two touchdowns and Nick had two and one, respectively; and here’s where it gets interesting:

• Joey had played 1,616 plays on defense and Nick has only played 996 plays on defense.

Each brother has been named a first-team All-American and a Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year. Joey earned that honor twice in addition to being named the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year.

A Bosa has been on the field for the Buckeyes in 71 of the last 72 games dating back to the start of the 2013 season. The Buckeyes host Tulane Saturday at Ohio Stadium in a 3:30 p.m. contest that will be televised by the Big Ten Network.