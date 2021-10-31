Buckeyes Defense Bails Them Out In Win Over Penn State
COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 30: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball past Ji'Ayir Brown #16 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half of their game at Ohio Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Despite scoring just 1 offensive touchdown in 6 trips inside the red zone, Ohio State found a way to beat Penn State Saturday night in Columbus 33-24.
OSU’s defense picked up the slack by forcing 3 Nittany Lion turnovers, including a 57 yard “Scoop and Score” fumble return by 310 pound defensive lineman Jarron Cage.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 305 yards and 1 touchdown, while running back TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 152 yards and 1 score.
Kicker Noah Ruggles was perfect on the night hitting all 4 field goals and his 3 extra points.
With the win, the Buckeyes improved to (7-1) and kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive as they remain tied for first place in the Big Ten East with undefeated Michigan State, who beat Michigan on Saturday.
Next up for a Ohio State, a road game Saturday at Nebraska.