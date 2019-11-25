OSU’s Young, Dobbins Honored
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young celebrates sacking the Penn State quarterback during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Penn State 28-17. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
(official Big Ten release 11-25-19)
Following Big Ten football games on Nov. 23, the Co-Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week and Freshman of the Week in the Big Ten were announced this morning. Below are this week’s honorees:
Co-Offensive Players of the Week
Shea Patterson, Michigan
Sr., QB, Shreveport, La./IMG Academy
- Threw for 366 yards and five touchdowns in a victory at Indiana, becoming the first quarterback in school history with five touchdown passes in regulation
- First quarterback in school history with at least four touchdown passes in consecutive games and the first to post back-to-back 300-yard games since 2015
- Completed his first seven pass attempts before finishing 20-of-32
- Claims his second career Offensive Player of the Week award and second in as many weeks
- Last Michigan Offensive Player of the Week: Shea Patterson (Nov. 18, 2019)
J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
Jr., RB, La Grange, Texas/LaGrange
- Rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Penn State, which entered the game with the nation’s No. 4 rush defense
- Passed Eddie George for third place on Ohio State’s career rushing list with 3,902 yards and now needs just 60 yards to pass Ezekiel Elliott for second
- Scored both Ohio State touchdowns in the first half
- Claims his third career Offensive Player of the Week award and third of the season
- Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: J.K. Dobbins (Oct. 28, 2019)
Defensive Player of the Week
Chase Young, Ohio State
Jr., DE, Hyattsville, Md./DeMatha Catholic
- Recorded three sacks in Ohio State’s victory against Penn State, setting the school single-season record with 16.5 and moving into fourth place in Big Ten history
- Finished the game with four tackles for loss and two forced fumbles
- Tallied a career-high nine tackles, including five solo stops
- Receives his third career Defensive Player of the Week honor and second of the season
- Last Ohio State Defensive Player of the Week: Chase Young (Oct. 28, 2019)