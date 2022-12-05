Buckeyes Earn Last Spot In College Football Playoff

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 03: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes drops back to pass during the first quarter of a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff committee made it official in their final rankings on Sunday, thanks to Utah upsetting USC over the weekend, Ohio State earned the committee’s fourth and final playoff spot and a date on December 31st to play number #1 seeded Georgia in one of the semi-finals. Michigan as the #2 seed, will play 3rd seeded TCU in the other semi-final.

The Wolverines and the Horned Frogs will play in the first game on New Year’s Eve at 4pm in the Fiesta Bowl, while the Bulldogs and Buckeyes will battle in the nightcap at 8pm in the Peach Bowl.

(13-0) Georgia is listed as a 7-point favorite over (11-1) OSU.

(13-0) Michigan starts out as a 9-point favorite against (12-1) TCU.

The two winners in the CFP semi-finals will meet for the National Championship on January 9th at SoFi stadium in California.