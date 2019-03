They’re dancing in Columbus thanks to the NCAA Selection Committee choosing the Ohio State Buckeyes as an 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

OSU (19-14) is one of eight teams from the Big Ten to participate in March Madness as Chris Holtmann’s squad will face number 6 seeded Iowa State Friday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tune in to the “Home of the Buckeyes” in Stark County, News-Talk 1480 WHBC as the coverage begins Friday at 9:15 pm.