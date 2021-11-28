Buckeyes Mauled By Wolverines
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with fans after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Total physical domination on both sides of the ball enabled Michigan to end 10 years of dominance by Ohio State on the football field.
As a team Michigan ran for 297 yards and 6 touchdowns and the individual who did the most damage to O.S.U. was running back Hassan Haskins who rushed for 169 yards and 5 of those ground scores.
That running attack, and relentless pressure applied to Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud, who was sacked 4 times, enabled the Wolverines to end an 8 game losing streak to Ohio State with a convincing 42-27 win in Ann Arbor.
The Buckeyes led one time in the game at 10-7 in the second quarter, but it didn’t last long as they trailed 14-13 at the half.
Michigan took control of the game forcing a three and out on the Buckeyes opening possession of the third quarter and the Wolverines follow that up with their third touchdown of the game and a 21-13 lead and never looked back.
With the victory, Jim Harbaugh‘s first ever over Ohio State as head coach, Michigan moved into the Big Ten championship game next Saturday when they will play the Iowa Hawkeyes.
#5 ranked Michigan improved to (11-1), while 2nd ranked OSU fell to (10-2).
In a losing effort, CJ Stroud threw for 394 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions.
Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson totaled 128 yards of total offense and 2 touchdowns for the Buckeyes.
This was Ryan Day’s first ever loss to a Big Ten team in 3+ years as Ohio State’s head coach.
The Buckeyes will now wait to see what bowl game they will be invited to.