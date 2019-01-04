Buckeyes To Get Top QB Transfer From Bulldogs

As of today Ohio State record setting quarterback Dwayne Haskins hasn’t announced whether he is returning to Columbus for next season or if he’s making himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft. Regardless of what Haskins does, the Buckeyes reportedly have added another QB to their room to compete for the job. Per Bucknuts.com, Georgia back-up quarterback and former number two rated prospect in the class of 2017 Justin Fields is leaving the Bulldogs and transferring to Ohio State.

Here is the story as posted on Bucknuts.com from Dave Biddle:

Quarterback Justin Fields will transfer from Georgia to Ohio State.

This news was first reported by Jeremy Birmingham of Lettermen Row, and subsequently confirmed by Bucknuts.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Fields was ranked as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 2 overall recruit in the country in the 2017 class, per the 247Sports Composite. He is a native of Kennesaw, Ga.

As a true freshman at Georgia in 2018, Fields was the No. 2 quarterback behind sophomore starter Jake Fromm. Fields played in 12 of UGA’s first 13 games during the 2018 season, and was 27-of-39 passing (69.2 completion percentage) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 266 rushing yards (6.3 yards per carry) and four additional TDs, and was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team.

Fields is attempting to become eligible immediately at Ohio State, and will have three years of eligibility remaining. If the NCAA grants his request for immediate eligibility, Fields is expected to compete with rising third-year sophomore Tate Martell and rising redshirt freshman Matthew Baldwin for the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback job.

Fields has worked closely with QB guru Quincy Avery, the same instructor who tutored Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins. Field and Haskins know each other well. In fact, when he began considering transferring, Fields reached out to Haskins to get his thoughts on all things OSU, including playing in a Ryan Day offense.

Speaking of Day, Avery gave him what amounted to free advertising when he posted the following on Twitter on Dec. 4: “If I had a son who played quarterback, I would 100 percent want him to play for Ryan Day.”

At Harrison High School, Fields was a two-year starter (2016-17) and was named to the Under Armour All-America Game. He was also the MVP of the Elite 11 QB competition.

During his prep career, Fields threw for 4,187 yards, rushed for 2,096 yards, and had a total of 69 touchdowns (41 passing, 28 rushing).

Fields was also a highly-touted high school baseball player.

Bucknuts will have much more on this developing story.