Buckeyes Win Ugly

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins plays against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Despite continued struggles all game long by OSU’s offensive and defensive lines, the third ranked Buckeyes remain undefeated thanks to three turnovers and two missed field goals by Minnesota in the 30-14 win in Columbus on Saturday.

Ohio State improved to 7-0 overall, 4-0 in the Big Ten.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins continued his assault on the regular season record books at Ohio State, tossing 3 more touchdown passes to go with 412 yards in the air. The heisman trophy candidate now has 28 TD passes on the year and has thrown for 2,331 yards.

Next week Ohio State travels to Purdue for a 7:30pm kick off on 1480 WHBC.