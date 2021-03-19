Buckeyes With Historic Loss To Oral Roberts
Oral Roberts players celebrate after beating Ohio State in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Ohio State, the number 2 seed and a 17 point favorite heading into their first round NCAA tournament game against 15th seeded Oral Roberts, lost in overtime 75-72 to the Golden Eagles.
JustIn Ahrens and Duane Washington Jr. missed three point attempts to tie it in overtime.
The Buckeyes blew a 64-60 lead late in the second half and Duane Washington Jr. also missed a step back long two-point shot at the buzzer to win it in regulation.
Ohio State was only 9 of 18 from the free throw line and 5 of 23 from three point range. The Buckeyes also turned it over 15 times in the loss.
E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 23 points and 13 rebounds.
Ohio State finishes the season at (21-10).