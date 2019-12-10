Budget Director, Commissioners Carefully Craft 2020 Spending Plan
Stark County Commissioner Janet Creighton (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Playing conservative with the budget.
It has Stark County planning to spend $71 million in 2020, about what was budgeted this year.
That’s despite an anticipated increase in revenue next year.
And Commissioner Janet Creighton says they want to keep any carryover money in the bank, as a precaution.
Many employees will get 2% raises, but much of that will go to paying increased insurance premiums.