Buffalo Shooter Gets Life Sentence For Market Massacre

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after listening to the relatives of his victims express the pain and rage caused by his racist attack.

Wednesday’s sentencing hearing for Payton Gendron was disrupted briefly when he was charged by a man in the audience, who was quickly restrained.

Gendron pleaded guilty to charges including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate.

That last crime carried an automatic life sentence.

He still faces federal charges that could result in a death sentence if prosecutors choose to seek it.