News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Buffalo Shooter Pleads Guilty In Racist Supermarket Massacre

By News Desk
November 28, 2022 12:29PM EST
Share
Buffalo Shooter Pleads Guilty In Racist Supermarket Massacre

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – The white shooter who massacred 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket has pleaded guilty to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges.

Payton Gendron’s plea means he’ll spend his life in prison without parole.

The 19-year-old modified a legally purchased semiautomatic rifle into an assault weapon before targeting the Tops Friendly Market in May.

He said in writings posted online that his goal was to terrify Black people and preserve white power.

His own lawyer said Monday’s plea “represents a condemnation of the racist ideology that fueled his horrific actions.”

Gendron previously pleaded not guilty to separate federal hate crime charges that could carry the death penalty.

 

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
3

City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday
4

Minerva Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Louisville Traffic Death
5

ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes 'Ticket Skipping' in Vance Race