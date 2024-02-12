Burned Out of Business, Planning to Rebuild

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Owners of two Canton businesses impacted by a Thursday morning fire are still optimistic, despite some big losses.

Stark Trailer lost everything, including all finished or in-process utility trailers and car haulers.

Even the welding equipment to make them.

Dad’s Deals Discount Store lost all merchandise, though that part of the building was saved.

Both were newer businesses on 13th Street NE just east of Mahoning Road.

No cause and fortunately no injuries in that fire.

Canton Fire Division Chief Steve Henderson, saying essentially: no one wins in any fire.

The Canton Fire Prevention Bureau continues investigating.