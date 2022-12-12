Burrow, Bengals Beat Browns

Joe Burrow threw for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns in leading the Bengals to a 23–10 victory over the Browns on Sunday in Cincinnati.

It’s the first time the former Heisman Trophy winner has ever defeated the Browns in 5 games.

Deshaun Watson, making his second start after returning from an 11 game suspension, did throw his first touchdown pass for the Browns to David Njoku in the third quarter and racked up 276 yards passing, but he also threw a costly interception in the loss.