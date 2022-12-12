Burrow, Bengals Beat Browns
December 11, 2022 10:21PM EST
CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 11: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass in the first half of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Joe Burrow threw for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns in leading the Bengals to a 23–10 victory over the Browns on Sunday in Cincinnati.
It’s the first time the former Heisman Trophy winner has ever defeated the Browns in 5 games.
Deshaun Watson, making his second start after returning from an 11 game suspension, did throw his first touchdown pass for the Browns to David Njoku in the third quarter and racked up 276 yards passing, but he also threw a costly interception in the loss.
The Bengals improved to (9-4) on the year and remain tied for first place in the AFC North with the Ravens (9-4).
Cleveland fell to (5-8) this season, and will host Baltimore on Saturday at 1 PM.
More about: