News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Busiest Time of Year for Recycling District

By Jim Michaels
December 15, 2023 3:55AM EST
Share
Busiest Time of Year for Recycling District
Courtesy Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Recycling District.

BOLIVAR, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a busy time, for everyone.

But even for the recycling folks.

The Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Recycling District says they are emptying those big recycling bins once a day, and some of them twice a day.

And you can help make more room by flattening out those cardboard boxes.

That will be a big help for the person in line behind you trying to recycle.

Executive Director David Held says the recycling volume is up 15- to 20-percent this time of year.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Akron Woman Jailed in Canton's Latest Homicide
3

Accidental Shooting Claims Life of Tuscarawas Man
4

Republic Reaches Agreement with State of Ohio; Must Pay City of Canton
5

Canton Police: Gambling Raid Nets 119 Machines