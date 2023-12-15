Busiest Time of Year for Recycling District
BOLIVAR, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a busy time, for everyone.
But even for the recycling folks.
The Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Recycling District says they are emptying those big recycling bins once a day, and some of them twice a day.
And you can help make more room by flattening out those cardboard boxes.
That will be a big help for the person in line behind you trying to recycle.
Executive Director David Held says the recycling volume is up 15- to 20-percent this time of year.