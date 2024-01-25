News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Business Fire Does $22,000 Damage in Canton

By Jim Michaels
January 25, 2024 8:38AM EST
Share
Business Fire Does $22,000 Damage in Canton
Courtesy Canton Fire Department

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – $22,000 in damage early Wednesday from a fire at a commercial storage facility on Allen Avenue at Kimball Road SE in Canton.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, says the Canton Fire Department.

Four businesses store items in the building, but firefighters were able to limit damage to pallets of merchandise in a single business.

An employee of another business was there at the time of the fire and was not injured.

The fire is under investigation.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Report: Woman Dead, Husband Seriously Hurt in Plain
3

Plain Man Gets Probation in Downtown Death From '22
4

Advisories, Warnings Up for Friday Through Early Saturday
5

Canton PD Investigation to be Featured on Discovery Program