Business Fire Does $22,000 Damage in Canton
January 25, 2024 8:38AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – $22,000 in damage early Wednesday from a fire at a commercial storage facility on Allen Avenue at Kimball Road SE in Canton.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury, says the Canton Fire Department.
Four businesses store items in the building, but firefighters were able to limit damage to pallets of merchandise in a single business.
An employee of another business was there at the time of the fire and was not injured.
The fire is under investigation.