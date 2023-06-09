… But AccuWeather Says Liquid Relief is on Way

Rain falls on a pedestrian on the University of Southern California campus on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CANTON, Ohio (news Talk 1480 WHBC) – So is there relief on the way?

Yes, says AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson.

He says a shift in the jet stream over the weekend will move us to a weather pattern we normally see this time of year.

That’s rain chances every three or four days.

It starts Sunday night into Monday with a quarter- to perhaps one-inch of rain.

Then again Tuesday through Wednesday with a tenth-of-an-inch to a half-inch.

Bob says all of us should get at least a little beneficial rain over the next week.