By Jim Michaels
June 9, 2023 8:14AM EDT
… But AccuWeather Says Liquid Relief is on Way
Rain falls on a pedestrian on the University of Southern California campus on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CANTON, Ohio (news Talk 1480 WHBC) – So is there relief on the way?

Yes, says AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson.

He says a shift in the jet stream over the weekend will move us to a weather pattern we normally see this time of year.

That’s rain chances every three or four days.

It starts Sunday night into Monday with a quarter- to perhaps one-inch of rain.

Then again Tuesday through Wednesday with a tenth-of-an-inch to a half-inch.

Bob says all of us should get at least a little beneficial rain over the next week.

