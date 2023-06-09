… But AccuWeather Says Liquid Relief is on Way
June 9, 2023 8:14AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (news Talk 1480 WHBC) – So is there relief on the way?
Yes, says AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson.
He says a shift in the jet stream over the weekend will move us to a weather pattern we normally see this time of year.
That’s rain chances every three or four days.
It starts Sunday night into Monday with a quarter- to perhaps one-inch of rain.
Then again Tuesday through Wednesday with a tenth-of-an-inch to a half-inch.
Bob says all of us should get at least a little beneficial rain over the next week.