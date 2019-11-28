      Weather Alert

Butterball Standing By to Answer Turkey Questions

Jim Michaels
Nov 28, 2019 @ 2:52am
This Nov. 22, 2013 photo shows Butterball Turkey CEO Rod Brenneman posing in front of a sign at a Turkey Talk-Line facility in Naperville, Ill. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

GOLDSBORO, NC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – All 50 staff members at Butterball are in the office Thursday morning, taking calls, emails and more, as you work to get that turkey in the oven and done on time.

The number to call is 800-BUTTERBALL.

The key concern is to make sure the bird is cooked thoroughly.

Here’s a link to Pam Cook’s interview with Butterball’s Nicole Johnson.

