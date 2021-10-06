By the numbers…

This weekend, there are 2 games that will have an impact on their respective league standings. First, Fairless host Manchester. Fairless comes into the game with an unblemished record of 7-0 and 4-0. Manchester will bring a 5-2 record and a 4-0 in League play. We will be watching this game very carefully on Friday night.
Also, McKinley will travel to Jackson on Friday, our Sarchione radio game of the week. Jackson is undefeated at 7-0 and 4-0 in league play. McKinley comes in at 4-3 and 3-1 in league play.
As I peruse the numbers, there are a few that just jump out at you.
1. Number of plays per game: Jackson 53, McKinley 51
2. Percentage of running plays per game: Jackson 72%, McKinley 71%
3. Defense: Jackson only allows 18.9 points per game, McKinley allowing 18.2 (in last 5 games)
4. PAT’s = Jackson 26-26 (100%), McKinley 17-19 (89.5%)
How will this game play out? Could it come down to the kicking game? Will the last team with the ball win the game? Will be a great game.
See you Friday night!!