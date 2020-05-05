CAK CEO Cautious About Return to Normal Air Travel
Akron Canton Airport (Courtesy airport)
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Businesses working to return to normal have a number of issues to deal with.
For the airlines, it’s the very financial health of the companies that will indicate when they return to “full service”.
That’s why Akron Canton Airport CEO Ren Camacho thinks it won’t be until later this summer and fall before the industry starts to look normal again.
Camacho says it could be even later.
He says employees and tenants are wearing masks now.