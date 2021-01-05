CAK Has New Available Tool to Bring in New Airline Service
CAK CEO Ren Camacho shows off one of the new jet bridges at the airport, part of the Gate Modernization Plan. (Akron Canton Airport)
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state of Ohio has created a tool to help Akron Canton Airport and other smaller airports bring in more flights.
A bill passed in the last session of the General Assembly creates an Airport Development District in a five-mile radius around CAK, allowing businesses on a voluntary basis to become part of the district, financially supporting airport improvements and even paying start-up airlines willing to bring in new flights.
Senators Kirk Schuring and Vernon Sykes co-sponsored the bill.
Schuring says it helps to have financial guarantees in place when a newer airline wants to start new service at a smaller airport, until that service “gets off the ground”.