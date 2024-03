GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With Meteorological Winter ending on Thursday, the season lands at the number-four spot for least snowiest Winters on record at the CAK weather station.

Just 12.9 inches of snow, and just 2.8 last month.

We’re about 24 inches below normal.

Tops for lowest amount of snow was the Winter of 1949-1950 with 9.4 inches.