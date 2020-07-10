      Breaking News
Summit County Now at Level Three, Mask Requirement to Start Friday Evening

CAK Records 8th Straight 90-Degree-Plus Day

Jim Michaels
Jul 10, 2020 @ 7:20am

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Make it eight consecutive days with the high at 90 or above at the Akron Canton Airport.

The high there on Thursday was 94.

Here are the dates and 2020 highs:

July 9: 94 degrees

July 8: 93 degrees

July 7: 94 degrees

July 6: 94 degrees

July 5: 91 degrees

July 4: 92 degrees

July 3: 92 degrees

July 2: 90 degrees

July 1: 86 degrees

Could it be nine straight days?

AccuWeather calls for a high of 91 on Friday, July 10.

That Air Quality Alert for Greater Cleveland including Summit and Portage Counties goes on until midnight Friday night.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire