CAK Records 8th Straight 90-Degree-Plus Day
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Make it eight consecutive days with the high at 90 or above at the Akron Canton Airport.
The high there on Thursday was 94.
Here are the dates and 2020 highs:
July 9: 94 degrees
July 8: 93 degrees
July 7: 94 degrees
July 6: 94 degrees
July 5: 91 degrees
July 4: 92 degrees
July 3: 92 degrees
July 2: 90 degrees
July 1: 86 degrees
Could it be nine straight days?
AccuWeather calls for a high of 91 on Friday, July 10.
That Air Quality Alert for Greater Cleveland including Summit and Portage Counties goes on until midnight Friday night.