CAK Weather Station: 5+ Inches of Rain in April

By Jim Michaels
April 15, 2024 8:38AM EDT
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Hall of Fame region continues to dry out from more than our share of “April showers”.

Over five inches of rain has fallen at the Akron Canton Airport this month, more than three inches above normal.

Still, the first week of the month ended up the wettest, with nearly three inches of rain.

Some more rain Sunday afternoon from storms that produced a lot of hail in the Youngstown-Warren area.

But only .04 inches was measured yesterday at CAK.

Carroll County was under a severe thunderstorm warning late Sunday night.

No word on damage there.

