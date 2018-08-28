Final Phase of CAK Airport Expansion Begins

Akron Canton Regional Airport is breaking ground for their $34 million gate expansion on August 28, 2018 with a 9 am ceremony. This is the final project of their 10 year, $110 million capital improvement plan, CAK 2018; It is also the second largest capital improvement to the airport in history.

Rick McQueen, president and CEO of the Akron-Canton Airport, is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show this morning to talk about the expansion

“When you reach high, you’ve got to reach deep. It takes more than a plan to make significant improvements to an airport – it takes the commitment to see those plans through. And, thanks to the strong dedication of our Board of Trustees and the effort of our great CAK team, we will finish CAK 2018 on time and on budget.” – Rick McQueen, President & CEO