California Man Found Guilty in Federal Investigation of Drugs Brought Into Stark

Jim Michaels
Feb 25, 2022 @ 4:56am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A California man accused of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy in Stark County has been convicted by a jury of federal drug charges.

He’ll be sentenced in June.

36-year-old Alvaro Orosco was one of 15 people charged by the feds back in April of 2019.

They say the conspirators sought to distribute large quantities cocaine and heroin.

He was caught when a California-to-Massillon shipment of drugs was intercepted by police in Illinois.

