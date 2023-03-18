Camp Tuscazoar Pancake Breakfast Weekend

DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The maple syrup is flowing, so it’s time again for the Camp Tuscazoar Maple Days Pancake Breakfast Saturday and Sunday.

Serving time is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can even order advanced tickets online.

You can also call 330 859-2288.

Here’s more from the organization’s news release:

Camp Tuscazoar is listed as a stop along the Maple Madness Driving Tour again this year.

Sponsored by the Ohio Maple Producers Association, the Maple Madness Driving Tour connects maple syrup producers and

consumers to educate people as to where and how pure Ohio maple syrup is produced.

Visitors seeking outdoor adventure can hike all or part of the camp’s Centennial Trail.

During Camp Tuscazoar’s 100th anniversary celebration in 2020, a collection of 100 historic sites at camp were identified and marked with a unique sign. Camp visitors are encouraged to hike to many or all of these sites to learn more about the camp’s rich history.

The W.C. Moorhead Museum will also be open. The museum contains memorabilia dating from Camp Tuscazoar’s earliest days to the present.