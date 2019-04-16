Campaign Giving Kids Free Bike Helmets
By Matt Demczyk
Apr 16, 2019 @ 4:03 PM
(ONN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation and health officials in Ohio are launching an effort to prevent traumatic brain injury.

Through their “Put A Lid On It” campaign they’re distributing 9,000 bike helmets to local law enforcement and organizations, who will then give the free helmets to children in their communities.

“We know a lot of children don’t wear a helmet simply because they don’t have one,” said Hayley Southworth with the Ohio chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“So if we can get one to them for free through a local organization it cuts out the middle man and will make them much safer.”

She says 150 communities across the state will be served by this campaign.

