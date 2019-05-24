      Weather Alert

Campers Flock to Atwood Lake, Other MWCD Parks for Weekend

Jim Michaels
May 24, 2019 @ 5:23am
Campers enjoy the outdoors at Atwood Lake (MWCD)

(WHBC) – Nothing like being in the great outdoors this weekend.

Lots of folks are spending Memorial Day at one of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District campgrounds, like Atwood Lake.

The campground is full, with families enjoying swimming, hiking and boating.

Kayaks, pontoon boats and more can be rented at the park’s two marinas as well.

There are special events as well, like movie night and a fishing tournament.

