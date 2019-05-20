Can Carrying CBD Oil Get You Arrested?
Marijuana is smoking-hot as a trending topic and consumer product, given its legalization for medicinal and/or recreational purposes in numerous states. But CBD — the chemical compound from the cannabis plant that produces the species marijuana and hemp — may actually be hotter.
One of the most popular wellness products of the moment, CBD (cannabidiol) is a naturally occurring substance that’s used in products like oils and edibles to impart a feeling of relaxation and calm. One cannabis analysts group projects that CBD could become a $20 billion-plus market by 2020.
But while the 2018 Farm Bill made it federally legal to grow hemp, the state-by-state policies regarding CBD vary.
“The medicinal value of this amazing plant and CBD is now being more and more recognized, with seniors and other age categories all reaping the benefits,” says Sarah Lee Gossett Parrish (www.sarahleegossettparrish.com), a cannabis industry lawyer. “It’s helping people with everything from anxiety to arthritis.
“But from a federal-state standpoint, it’s kind of ironic. With marijuana, we’ve got the federal government saying ‘No’ and a bunch of states saying, ‘Yeah, it’s OK.’ But with hemp and CBD, the feds say, ‘OK,’ but we still have some states saying it’s not.”
Parrish shared the story of a great-grandmother who recently went to Disney World in Florida, only to get arrested for carrying CBD oil in her purse.
