Can McKinley Turn it Aorund?

Here we go….Week 3…Game 4 for The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game of the Week on 1480 WHBC and MIX 94.1!! Canton McKinley in a recurring theme from last year….looking for their first win of the season Vs the same opponent as last year….Dublin Coffman. There’s tremendous potential for the Bulldogs but it’s truly a must win

situation early in the season.

In the season opener to Mentor the Bulldogs put up some impressive numbers…362 Total offense…18 first downs…BUT 3 TO’s and 12 penalties. Last week in a one sided beat down at the hands of Austintown Fitch the Bulldogs never really exhibited a competitive fire. Fitch scored 3 TD’s the first 5 plays of the game. The Defense was porous. The offense never in-sync. Is everything fixable? Of course….but a limited time in which to do so. The talent is there as well as the coaching. Now take all of that and carry it and execute it to Friday Night. I found these numbers interesting. In a tumultuous 2021 the Bulldogs lose their first two games by a combined 84 -34. This season…lose their first two games to the same opponents by a combined 72 – 35. Work to be done.

So…I channel my inner Yogi Berra…is it “Déjà vu all over again?” From my perspective In the Booth…the Pups will discard the bark…and get their bite back! Join Kenny Roda, Mark Miller, Denny Kinkead and yours truly Friday Night for The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game of the Week!! Look forward to seeing you in the seats, and as always see y’all On the Radio!!