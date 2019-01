Pam’s Morning Show Top 5 game this morning:

List of the last 10 coaches for the Cleveland Browns

1) Freddie Kitchens

2) Gregg Williams

3) Hue Jackson

4) Mike Pettine

5) Rob Chudzinski

6) Pat Shurmur

7) Eric Mangini

8) Romeo Crennel

9) Terry Robiskie

10) Butch Davis

11) Chris Palmer

FYI: Bill Belichick was the last coach before the Browns left town.