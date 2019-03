Name the Famous Movie where the lead character is standing in front of a bus….and the cardboard sign names the bus’ destination as CANTON OHIO?

Gary Rivers asked the question on his daily “Stump the Producer” segment of his mid-day show on WHBC.

Do you know the answer?

Gary Rivers some hints:

Hint – bus is in Washington D.C.

Hint – movie also starred Sally Field in a supporting role.

For more hints and the answer Take a listen:

See a picture of the scene:

Click Here