Can you still buy Cigs at Walmart?

Preteen girl tries e-cigarette under the influence of her friend.

Walmart Raising Age To Buy Tobacco Products – Kids are going to have a tougher time trying to get smokes… and that’s the point.

Walmart will be raising the age to buy tobacco products at its stores to 21 starting July 1st. In a letter to the Food and Drug Administration, the giant retailer said they would also stop selling fruit and dessert-flavored e-cigarettes altogether. Rite Aid and Walgreens have already stated they are increasing the age to buy tobacco products to 21.

The reason for the push is the sheer numbers of teens smoking and /or vaping.