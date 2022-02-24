Canada Authorizes First Plant-Based COVID-19 Vaccine
CANADA (AP). – Canada has become the first country to authorize use of a plant-based COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine is made by Medicago of Quebec City and its partner GlaxoSmithKline.
Canadian regulators said Thursday the two-dose vaccine can be given to adults ages 18 to 64.
Medicago uses plants as living factories to grow virus-like particles that mimic the spike protein coating the coronavirus.
The particles are removed and purified. GSK provides another ingredient, an immune-boosting chemical called an adjuvant.
While numerous COVID-19 vaccines have been rolled out around the world, global health authorities are looking to additional candidates in hopes of increasing the worldwide supply.