Canadian Arrested, Facing Coast Guard Charges in Lake Erie Death of Stark Man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canadian man faces manslaughter charges issued by the Coast Guard, accused in the 2016 death on Lake Erie of an Alliance-area man.

The U.S. Marshal Service says they arrested 33-year-old Alen Gorishti at Miami International Airport after he had arrivedg from Columbia.

He’s charged with seaman’s manslaughter in the death of 55-year-old Roger Burton of Washington Township.

He’ll be extradited back to northern Ohio.

The Coast Guard says Burton and another man were fishing two miles off of Fairport Harbor back in November of 2016 when they were struck by Gorishti’s vessel.

Both men on Burton’s boat were thrown in the water.

The other man was rescued.

Burton’s body washed ashore in Conneaut two months later, in January of 2017.