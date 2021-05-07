Canalway Revises Towpath Trail Guidebook
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you like taking in the Towpath Trail between Cleveland and New Philadelphia including western Stark County, you may want to pick up a copy of the newly-revised 146-page Towpath Companion.
There’s even info on work being done on “missing links” along the hike and bike trail in Cleveland and near Bolivar and New Philadelphia.
The maps are easier to read with this redesign of the book.
It’s available at the Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition website.