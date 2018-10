Dave Yost is a Republican candidate for Attorney General of Ohio who is running in the general election on November 6, 2018 against Democrateic candidate, Steve Dettelbach.

Yost is currently Ohio Auditor.

Gary asked him about the race and the criticism that has been levelled against him by the Democrats on his handling of the ECOT scandal — the now-defunct Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, once the state’s largest charter school.

Hear Gary and Dave Yost talk here!!