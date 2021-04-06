Can’t afford a Prom Dress? A Suit? Shoes? Here’s HELP! Take a Look!
Prom can be a fun and exciting time – but not so much if you can’t afford the dress, shoes, suit, shirt or accessories. That’s where the Perry Helping Perry Clothes Closet comes in. They would like to help any area high school student that’s going to prom and is in need. They have many dresses, some suits, dress shirts, some shoes and jewelry to give away. They also have gift cards for free hairdos and hair cuts students can go in to get. The address is 5038 West Tuscarwarus St. in Perry Township.
Hours are Tuesdays 10-4, Wednesday 10-4, Thursday 10-7 and Saturday 10-4.
Some great stuff here – what a wonderful bit of community help!