Canton Adding Garbage Carts, Tipping Equipment on Trucks
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton residents should each have their own 95-gallon garbage cart on wheels sometime this fall.
This, after city council approved the $1-million purchase of 25,000 such carts.
Two hydraulic tippers are also being installed on the back of each sanitation department truck.
They can automatically pick up the carts and empty them.
Public Service Director John Highman tells WHBC News that these moves will not affect staffing.
Trucks will still carry three employees who will move the carts into place.
Highman says the department will continue to pick up other items not inside the cart.