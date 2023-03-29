News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Adopts General Fund, Capital Budgets

By Jim Michaels
March 29, 2023 6:21AM EDT
Canton City Council chambers (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council adopted its 2023 $18.1 million Capital Budget Monday night, with $5.8 million going to the fire department.

The CFD is getting three new fire trucks including a ladder truck.

But Mayor Tom Bernabei says there’s a lead time of 12 to 24 months on those trucks.

Also, HVAC, plumbing and other improvements will be made at the city’s fire stations which are occupied at all times.

A $69.8 million General Fund Budget was also approved.

The city reportedly spent more than $70 million in General Fund money on 2022.

