Canton Announces Town Hall Meeting Schedule

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Mayor Bill Sherer wants to take his plans for neighborhoods and the city in general to the people.

So there will be five Town Hall Workshops starting August 20 and continuing until late October.

Though the city will discuss the Neighborhood Transformation Initiative and Comprehensive Plan, there will also be department heads there to answer some individual questions.

The meetings are in each quadrant and in the city’s center.

Here’s the schedule from the city:

• SOUTHEAST – Tuesday, August 20th – Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center, 1400 Sherrick Rd SE 44707, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• SOUTHWEST – Thursday, September 5th – J. Babe Stearn Community Center, 2628 13th St SW 44710, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• NORTHWEST – Thursday, September 26th – Malone University, Randall Campus Center Stewart Room, 2600 Cleveland Ave NW 44709, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• NORTHEAST – Tuesday, October 8th – Youtz Intermediate School, 1901 Midway Ave NE 44705, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• CENTRAL – Tuesday, October 22nd – ONE Center for Leadership, 901 Tuscarawas St E 44707, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The mayor suggests attending the one closest to the neighborhood you live in; more at whbc.com