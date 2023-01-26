Canton Approves Chamber Funding, But Not All Agree

Canton City Council chambers (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has a new two-year professional services agreement with the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The deal involves producing three major, annual events in the city.

They are the Hall of Fame Community Parade, Vintage Canton and Light Up Downtown.

Some of the $75,000 per year will go to other economic development efforts in the city.

The funding supports other economic development projects in the city, says Mayor Tom Bernabei.

City Council’s vote earlier this week was 8 to 3.

Councilman Frank Morris was among those voting no.

He says he asked the chamber for a report on how the money is spent, but did not receive such a report.

Morris pointed out that the deal comes with no stipulations, calling it basically a “blank check”.