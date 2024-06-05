Canton-Area Teen, Accomplice Given Life Terms in Lucas County Killing
June 5, 2024 8:40AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A life prison term for a Canton-area teen who ran off from her foster home and ended up killing a Toledo-area woman.
Now-18-year-old Kaitlyn Coones was sentenced to 25 years to life for her no-contest plea to an aggravated murder charge.
Accomplice and son of the victim 34-year-old Jonathon Jones of Toledo got the same plea deal.
53-year-old Nicole Jones was killed back in April of last year at her home.
Her body was found later in a landfill.
There’s also an abuse of a corpse conviction.