Canton-Area Teen, Accomplice Given Life Terms in Lucas County Killing

Jonathan Jones and Kaitlyn Coones. (Courtesy of the US Marshal Service)

TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A life prison term for a Canton-area teen who ran off from her foster home and ended up killing a Toledo-area woman.

Now-18-year-old Kaitlyn Coones was sentenced to 25 years to life for her no-contest plea to an aggravated murder charge.

Accomplice and son of the victim 34-year-old Jonathon Jones of Toledo got the same plea deal.

53-year-old Nicole Jones was killed back in April of last year at her home.

Her body was found later in a landfill.

There’s also an abuse of a corpse conviction.